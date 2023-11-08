Woman injured in Blue Earth crash

A woman was injured when a minivan and a pickup collided in Blue Earth Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the minivan driver, Mary Josephine Greeley, 67, of Blue Earth, was transported to United District Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the 5:32 p.m. crash.

A crash report says the pickup, driven by 31-year-old Sierra Rochelle Skweres of Fairmont, and Greely’s van were both southbound on Highway 169 when the vehicles “made contact” near Grant Dr.

Skweres and her passenger, 34-year-old Patricia Lee Brakke, of Truman, were not injured.