Woman injured in crash south of Fairfax

(Marshall, MN) – A Fairfax woman was injured in a crash in Renville County Tuesday.

According to the state patrol, a 2017 Nissan Murano and a 1998 Chevy 1500 Club Cab were both northbound on Highway 4 when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Murano, Christine Marie Wortz, 57, of Fairfax, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.  She was transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center for treatment.

The Chevy was driven by 60-year-old Donn Joseph Fahey of Fairfax.  Fahey wasn’t injured.

The state patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

