Woman injured in Highway 22 crash

A Florida woman was injured Tuesday evening in a crash near the Highway 22/Madison Ave roundabout.

Nancy Nicole Hasemeier, 21, of New Port Richey, FL, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened at 5:39 p.m.

The state patrol says Hasemeier’s Ford Focus and an SUV collided before entering the roundabout. Both vehicles were eastbound on Madison Ave prior to the crash.

The driver of the SUV, Dale Lester Becker, 82, of North Mankato, was not injured, according to the crash report.