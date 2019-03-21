Woman injured in Nicollet County car vs. semi crash

(Mankato, MN) – A woman was injured Wednesday morning in a car vs. semi crash between Nicollet and Gaylord.

According to the state patrol, Lisa Lynn Bahn, 53, of Hutchinson was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the crash in Nicollet County, which happened at 7:42 a.m.

Bahn was northbound on Highway 22 and attempted to make a left turn onto Nicollet County Road 1 when the Jeep Liberty she was driving was struck by a Volvo Semi that was southbound on Highway 22.

Bahn was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Justin Matthew Meyer, of Glencoe, the 34-year-old driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

