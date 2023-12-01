Woman injured in rural Mapleton crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County when she failed to stop for the sign at a t-intersection.

The crash happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. in rural Mapleton. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says Rahma Starrett, 57, of Delavan was southbound on 580th Ave when her Ford Fusion drove through the stop sign at the intersection, struck the ditch, and came to a stop about 30 yards into a field.

Starrett was treated at the scene for injuries. The crash remains under investigation.