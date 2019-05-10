Woman injured in Sibley County car vs. semi crash

(Mankato, MN) – A woman was injured in Sibley County when her vehicle collided with a semi truck Thursday morning.

The state patrol says Kimberly Jo Riggle, 31, of New Richmond, Wisconsin had stopped at a stop sign on County Road 8 south of Gaylord when her Camry struck by a semi that was northbound on Highway 22.

Riggle was transported with non-life threatening injuries for medical care.  The semi driver, John Edward Fox, 59, of Foley, wasn’t injured.

The state patrol reports the crash time as 8:49 a.m.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour to be installed Saturday Flooding closes Highway 93; Highway 19 open…for now Waterville Hatchery offering tours today New Ulm woman charged in fatal pedestrian crash Charges: Redwood Falls woman attempts daring roof escape when cops confront her about forgery FBI: Material found in Minneapolis apartment could be ricin
Comments