Woman injured in Sibley County car vs. semi crash

(Mankato, MN) – A woman was injured in Sibley County when her vehicle collided with a semi truck Thursday morning.

The state patrol says Kimberly Jo Riggle, 31, of New Richmond, Wisconsin had stopped at a stop sign on County Road 8 south of Gaylord when her Camry struck by a semi that was northbound on Highway 22.

Riggle was transported with non-life threatening injuries for medical care. The semi driver, John Edward Fox, 59, of Foley, wasn’t injured.

The state patrol reports the crash time as 8:49 a.m.

