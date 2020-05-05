Woman injured in Sibley County motorcycle crash

(Gaylord, MN) – A woman was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Henderson Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s office says a motorcycle driven by Troy Pieper, 45, of Prior Lake, was southbound on Scenic Byway near 315th Ave when it crashed just before 2 p.m.

A passenger on the bike, Nicole Armstrong, 38, of Chaska, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Pieper and Armstrong weren’t wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s release.