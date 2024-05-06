Woman injured in single-vehicle crash near Nicollet

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Nicollet early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Fusion was westbound on Highway 14 shortly before 1 a.m. when it entered the median, overcorrected, and went into the ditch, where it collided with trees.

The driver, Alexia Kay Cates, 21, of Morristown, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. It’s unknown if Cates was wearing a seat belt.