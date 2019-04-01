Woman injured in single-vehicle Highway 14 rollover

(Mankato, MN) – A Springfield woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon in Brown County.
The state patrol says 18-year-old Tarrah Keeley Sinead Vikter was westbound on Highway 14 near 185th Avenue in Milford Township, when the Hyundai Elantra she was driving crossed over the center line, over-corrected, and rolled several times after entering the ditch.
Vikter was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Milford Township is west of New Ulm. The crash time was 4:28 p.m., according to the state patrol.
Vikter was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
