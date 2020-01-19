Woman injured in single-vehicle rollover on 169 in Nicollet County

(Mankato, MN) – A 19-year-old Maple Grove woman was injured in a crash between St. Peter and Le Sueur just before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The state patrol says roads were snow and ice-covered with a northbound GMC Yukon driven by Jena Kaylee Cardinal left Highway 169 and rolled.

Cardinal was transported to a St. Peter health facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol.