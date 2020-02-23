Woman injured in train vs vehicle crash in New Ulm

(New Ulm, MN) – A woman was injured and a road closed for hours Saturday after a train vs vehicle collision in New Ulm.

New Ulm Police said they responded to the crash at 4:13 p.m. at the 20th South St railroad crossing.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Cynthia Olsen of Bloomington, apparently ignored crossing light signals at the tracks. There are no crossing arms at the location.

Olsen was hospitalized for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say 20th South St was closed for about three hours for cleanup and crash investigation.

The crash comes less than a week after a train vs vehicle crash in Brown County, when a semi hauling propane crashed with a train in Cobden.