Woman injured in Watonwan County rollover

(Mankato, MN) – An eighteen-year-old woman was hospitalized after a rollover in Watonwan County just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Rachel Abigail Villegas of Worthington was westbound on Highway 60 in a Pontiac G6 when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The Pontiac went into the ditch and rolled, according to the state patrol’s crash report.

Villegas suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, but was not transported for treatment.

