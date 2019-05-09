Woman injured in Winthrop collison

(Mankato, MN) – A woman was hospitalized following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Winthrop.

Forty-nine-year-old Robyn Cynthia Roush of a New Auburn was transported to Sibley Medical Center in Arlington with non-life threatening injuries following the 12:36 p.m. crash.

According to the state patrol, Roush was eastbound on Highway 19 when a Ford Escape driven by Delores Bertha Kruggel, 92, of Winthrop, attempted to cross Highway 19 and collided with Roush’s Kia.

Kruggel wasn’t injured, according to the state patrol.

