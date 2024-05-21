Woman injured when car, tractor collide in Watonwan County
May 21, 2024 10:01AM CDT
A woman was injured when a car and a tractor collided on Highway 30 near Darfur Monday afternoon.
A state patrol crash report says the Chrysler 300 and the tractor were both westbound on the highway when they collided just after 4 p.m.
The car driver, 25-year-old Kriana Phaly, of Butterfield, was transported to the hospital in St. James with non-life threatening injuries.
The tractor driver, 61-year-old David Rahn, also of Butterfield, was uninjured.