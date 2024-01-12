Woman killed in crash near Hanska; driver airlifted

A woman is dead and a man was airlifted to Rochester following a crash near Hanska Thursday afternoon.

Killed in the crash was Donna Steffensmeier, 75, of Hanska. She was a passenger in an SUV driven by 75-year-old Dean Steffensmeier.

The crash occurred at 2:24 p.m. at the intersection of Brown County Rd 20 and 140th Ave.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Steffensmeier’s Chevy Equinox was westbound on Co Rd 20 and a Toyota 4-Runner driven by Steven Howard, 72, of Mankato, was northbound on 140th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Donna Steffensmeier was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Dean Steffensmeier was treated at the scene and flown to Mayo Clinic.

Howard was treated at the scene and released.

No alcohol or drug use is suspected, according to a press release.

The crash remains under investigation.