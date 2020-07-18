Woman killed in Highway 14 crash at Eagle Lake

(Mankato, MN) – A woman was killed Friday afternoon just before 3 p.m. on Highway 14 at Eagle Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 21-year-old Bryon woman had been crossing the highway from northbound County Road 56 when her Mazda 3 collided with a Dodge Ram that was eastbound on Highway 14.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The Ram driver was identified as Bobby Shannon Oxford, 49, of Blue Earth. Oxford wasn’t injured, according to the patrol’s crash report.