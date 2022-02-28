Woman killed in home explosion near Le Center

A young woman who was housesitting was killed in a home explosion near Le Center Saturday night.

The Le Center Fire Department and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an explosion and fire just before 11:30 p.m. on 211th Ave in Lexington Township, about six miles northeast of Le Center, at the Aric Holicky residence.

As fire crews began extinguishing the fire, officials learned that Aric Holicky and his family were out of the area, but a 20-year-old woman was house and dog sitting for the family. Her body was discovered in the basement and transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

The cause of the fire and the explosion remain under investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and the State Marshal’s office.