Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover in rural Brown County

A woman was killed in a crash in rural Brown County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 2:45 a.m. in Stark Township, south of Sleepy Eye.

The woman killed was identified as Adrainna Marie Aguilar, age 20. Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Aguilar was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Sergio Andres Rangel, 22, of Sleepy Eye. Rangel was westbound on Co Rd 22 when his vehicle entered the south ditch near the intersection with 22oth Ave. The vehicle struck an REA police, then rolled multiple times, according to the release.

A 2-year-old child and a 7-month-old baby were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The children were not injured.

Rangel was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from an area hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.