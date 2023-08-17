Woman killed in suspected drunk driving crash in New Ulm, driver arrested

A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a New Ulm crash that authorities say involved alcohol.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was an 82-year-old New Ulm woman. Her name has not been released.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Broadway (Highway 68) and 15th South Street.

A crash report says a BMW 435 was southbound on Highway 68, and an SUV was northbound on Highway 68 when the vehicles collided at the 15th South St intersection.

The BMW driver, John Roy DeLeo, 53, of Lake Crystal, was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was detected in DeLeo’s system.

DeLeo is booked in the Brown County Jail on potential charges of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a vehicle with extreme negligence under the influence of alcohol and DWI.