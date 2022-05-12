Woman killed in SW MN crash was meteorologist from Mexico

A woman who died in a crash involving downed power lines in Nobles County Wednesday was apparently a meteorologist from Mexico.

Martha Lilian Llanos Rodriguez, 30, of Mexico City, was killed in the crash on I-90 east of Worthington. Rodriguez was in a vehicle with three other weather experts who were storm chasing, according to the Star Tribune.

A Minnesota State Patrol Crash report says Rodriguez was a passenger in a Chevy that was eastbound on I-90 and had stopped to avoid hitting downed power lines. That’s when an eastbound semi collided with the Chevy. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Another passenger in the Chevy, Bradford Scott Barrett, 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, was transported to a hospital in Worthington with life-threatening injuries.

Diego Alvaro Campos, 37, of Chili, was identified as the driver of the Chevy. Campos and another male passenger, 33-year-old Aldo Alberto Viscara-Avilez, were transported to Sanford Worthington with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi-driver, Jaskaran Singh, 26, of Ottawa, Canada, was not injured.

The patrol says a third vehicle listed on the crash report collided only with the power lines. The driver, Tyler Scott Gilbery, 23, of Tea, South Dakota, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was hospitalized at Sanford Worthington.