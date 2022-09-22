Woman killed in Waseca house fire

A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Waseca.

The Waseca County Fire Department was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire with a person potentially still inside the residence on the 500 block of 9th Ave NW.

Waseca police officers arrived on the scene first, but were unable to enter the home because of heavy smoke and fire. Firefighters were able to access the residence shortly after they arrived and located an adult female inside the home.

Life-saving measures were performed by first responders, but the woman passed away at the scene. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The fire and the woman’s death remain under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office, Waseca Police Department, and the Waseca Fire Department.