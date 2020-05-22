Woman killed, man seriously injured in Renville Co crash

(Olivia, MN) – A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Renville County early Friday morning.

Danielle Johnson, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on 160th St near Renville Co Rd 11, north of Sacred Heart just after 5:30 a.m.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that Johnson and 34-year-old Nicholas Brekke of Sacred Heart, were southbound on 160 St when their Chevy Blazer entered the ditch and rolled multiple times.

Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said didn’t have information about who was driving the vehicle.

Brekke was transported to CentraCare Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.