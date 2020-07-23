Woman killed while trying to help driver was a doctor

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say it was a doctor who was struck and killed by a vehicle she had been riding in after she got out to provide medical help to the driver in Princeton.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 57-year-old Jodi Zenti died at the scene after she was struck last Friday. Zenti was a family and osteopathic doctor with Allina Health.

According to police, Zenti called 911 after the 63-year-old woman driving their car became unresponsive and crashed into the median on Highway 169. Zenti got out of the vehicle to attend to the woman and was run over and dragged.