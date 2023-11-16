Woman Ordered To Pay Nearly $39K To American Airlines For Interfering With Flight Crew

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a woman from Hawaii has been ordered to pay nearly $39,000 in restitution to American Airlines for interfering with a crew on a flight last year.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that a U.S. District judge in Phoenix sentenced 29-year-old Cayla Farris to more than three months of time plus three years of supervised probation.

Farris will have to obtain approval before boarding an aircraft while she’s on probation.

According to authorities, Farris was on a Feb. 13, 2022, flight from Phoenix to Honolulu when she began using profanity and threatened the flight crew and other passengers.

The plane’s captain decided to turn the aircraft around and landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.