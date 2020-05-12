Woman pleads guilty to fatally stabbing boyfriend near UMN

MINNEAPOLIS (Star Tribune) — A woman has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her boyfriend at their Minneapolis apartment.

Thirty-six-year-old Zara Jo Case entered the plea Friday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree murder in the Feb. 15 death of 39-year-old Joesph “Moochie” McRunnel at their home near the University of Minnesota. The Star Tribune reports Case told police investigating the death that she had recently left substance abuse rehabilitation and was addicted to methamphetamine and alcohol.

Case remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing on June 9.