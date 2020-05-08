Woman Puts Puppy Training Pads in Bathroom for Boyfriend With Bad Aim

A woman who asked her boyfriend to move in with her for the coronavirus lockdown has been left disgusted his terrible aim when it comes to going to the bathroom.

The anonymous woman, 28, and her boyfriend, 30, had been together for a year when they decided to go into lockdown together at her apartment.

They made the decision as she lived alone while he had roommates, and her apartment was just nicer, and everything went smoothly at the beginning.

But after a couple of weeks she started noticing that the bathroom floor was suddenly always wet around the toilet, and couldn’t understand why.

At first she assumed it was water, but quickly realized it was actually urine.

After politely asking her boyfriend about it, he apologized and put it down to his “bad aim” but said he’d try harder.

Yet, weeks down the line “the floor continued to be frequently spattered with p***” so she confronted him again since “it’s pretty gross to step in his pee several times a week, and it seems like an easy thing to fix.”

She said he could wipe it up with some tissue or a cleaning wipe, which are even kept in the cabinet next to the toilet.

And, although he apologized again, it continued to happen.

Writing on Reddit, she explained: “I thought about asking him to just pee into the bathtub or something instead, because I don’t understand how you can pee on the floor by accident so often and not notice and not clean it up.

“Last night I got up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night and absolutely stepped in p*** for the 12312301298th time.

“I had HAD it and I didn’t want to pick a fight or ask him again since it seems clear he can’t or won’t change, so I got one of my dog’s wee-wee pads from when he was a puppy (he is well trained now) and cut it up a bit and taped it down to make a sort of “skirt” or mat around the floor near the toilet to at least absorb the p***.”

But, when her boyfriend saw what she had done he was furious.

She continued: “BF saw this morning and is FURIOUS with me, saying that I’m calling him a dog, comparing him to an animal, etc.

“Honestly, I was not thinking that at all, I just was trying to be resourceful and solve the problem for myself since I don’t like p*** on my bathroom floor and don’t like stepping in it, I didn’t feel like arguing about it anymore, and putting a material specifically meant to absorb pee around the area he keeps peeing on by accident seemed like a practical solution.”

She took to Reddit in the hope that users could tell her whether she was in the wrong.

But a number of people agreed that she’d done the right thing.

Another agreed: “I’d honestly consider telling him he needs to sit down to pee at this rate.”

A third then said: “My 9 year old son used to do this. It stopped when I made him clean it up by himself. Every. Single. Time. After about a week of cleaning up pee 5 times a day, he learned to bloody aim. And he is 9.”

“I’m wondering what the boyfriend’s bathroom looks like. Does he just have a constant puddle of p*** on his floor that he never cleans up? Or does he clean up at home and just is expecting his girlfriend to clean up after him at her place?” said a fourth.

Source: mirror.co.uk