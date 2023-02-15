Woman required hip replacement after Windom man body slammed her, say charges

A woman required a hip replacement after a man allegedly bodyslammed her during an argument, and he now faces felony charges in the incident.

Kevin Ray Grunewald, 60, of Windom, was charged Wednesday in Cottonwood County Court with 1st-degree assault, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. In addition, Grunewald faces a 3rd-degree assault charge, also a felony.

A criminal complaint says the victim was helping Grunewald’s ex-girlfriend move out of a Jeffers home when the former couple began to argue over belongings. The victim stepped in, and Grunewald threw her to the ground in a “body slam,” according to the complaint.

Grunewald also threw a Mountain Dew can at the victim, says the charges.

The complaint says the victim sought medical care and used a walker after experiencing extreme pain and a loss of mobility. Investigators say her condition did not improve and she was diagnosed with avascular necrosis, or bone tissue death. The complaint says the victim required a total hip replacement.

Grunewald has been summoned to appear in court.