Woman suffers severe burns in Upper North fire

A woman suffered severe burns in a fire Sunday night in Upper North.

The 41-year-old victim was transported by helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center Burn Unit in Minneapolis. Her current condition is unknown.

The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a home on the 1900 block of Howard Dr at 7:14 p.m. for a reported kitchen fire.

Residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to exit the home before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters found flames in the kitchen and garage roof areas of the home. The blaze was extinguished, but had caused significant damage to the kitchen and garage areas.

North Mankato Fire was on the scene for about two and a half hours. Howard Dr was temporarily closed so crews could access the fire hydrant supply line.

The fire remains under investigation by the North Mankato Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office.