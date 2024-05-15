Woman wanted on warrants allegedly had fentanyl, gun when arrested

Police say a woman wanted on warrants had fentanyl and a gun on her person when she was arrested in Mankato.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and Mankato Public Safety stopped a vehicle driven by Ty’Sheana Teresa Mae Ayler Tuesday. Police say the 27-year-old woman had felony warrants for drugs and robbery.

Ayers had several counterfeit oxycodone pills on her at the time of her arrest, according to an MRVDTF press release. Police say during the execution of search warrants, agents found hundreds more pills and a loaded handgun in Ayers’s purse.

Police say Ayers had approximate total of 868 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, fentanyl powder, and other narcotics.

Ayler is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to her criminal history.

She is in jail on charges of first-degree drug sales and possession, a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon prohibited from possessing ammunition, and an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.