A woman who died of a suspected drug overdose near New London over the weekend has been identified.

Samantha Myers, 19, of Pennock, was the victim, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 10:43 p.m. on Saturday to a report that report that Myers was unconscious at a residence along Highway 9 NE, near New London. Emergency medical services were also dispatched and Myers was determined to be deceased.