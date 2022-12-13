Woman who fled Mankato with child charged

A woman entered a Mankato residence and took a child that was not permitted to be in her custody, according to charges filed last week.

Xia Xiang Conchita Plunkett, 33, faces felony counts of 1st-degree burglary and deprivation of custody of a minor in violation of a court order.

Police say Plunkett went to a home on the 400 block of N 6th St shortly before 10:30 p.m on Dec 6. A criminal complaint says Plunkett banged on an exterior door, then walked inside the home without permission.

Witnesses said Plunkett approached the boy and whispered something in his ear that caused the child to stiffen up and look fearful, according to the complaint. Plunkett was allegedly aggressive and yelled at the boy to hurry. The complaint said the child did not appear to want to go with Plunkett.

A statewide alert and attempt to locate were issued for the vehicle Plunkett was seen driving from the home as she fled with the boy. Police spotted the SUV on the Rice and Scott counties’ line, where a high-risk tactical stop was conducted. Plunkett refused to get out of the vehicle, according to the charging document.

Police say they negotiated with Plunket by text. She allegedly admitted she knew she no longer had custody of the child and surrendered to officers just before 1:30 a.m.

The boy was unharmed.

The complaint says Plunkett’s custody of the child was terminated in July 2021. The boy was adopted by a family member in January 2022. The Waseca County Court found the child was no longer safe in the care of that relative on Dec 2, and a local social service agency placed the boy in foster care at the Mankato home.

Plunkett is believed to be homeless in Minneapolis, according to the complaint, which also lists her city as Waseca, with no permanent address.