Woman who helped hide Gustavus student’s body sentenced

Rachel Diane Nadeau mugshot

(Chaska, MN) – A woman who helped hide the body of a missing Gustavus student has been sentenced.

Rachel Diane Nadeau, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Carver County Court to 85 days in the Carver County Jail with credit for time served. Judge Kevin W. Eide also sentenced Nadeau (formerly last name Moldo) to five years of supervised probation. Nadeau signed a plea deal in December agreeing to plead guilty to theft. A charge of interference with a dead body was dismissed as part of the deal.

Nadeau received a stay of imposition from the judge, which means her felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she successfully completes the terms of her sentence.

In September, the body of 20-year-old Alexander John-Louis Sarlis was found concealed in a sleeping bag in an apartment in Hamburg. Sarlis had been reported missing days earlier. His cause of death was determined to be a drug overdose.

Nadeau and two men were charged in connection with the concealment of the body.