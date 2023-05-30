Woman Who Threatened Nancy Pelosi With Hanging During Capitol Riot Gets Over 2 Years In Prison

(Associated Press) – A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

The judge who sentenced 55-year-old Pauline Bauer on Tuesday convicted her of riot-related charges in January after hearing trial testimony without a jury.

Bauer was near Pelosi’s office suite on Jan. 6, 2021, when she yelled at police officers to bring out the California Democrat so the mob could hang her.

Prosecutors say she forced her way into the Capitol and accosted officers who were trying to secure the Rotunda, shoving one of them.