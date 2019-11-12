      Weather Alert

Woman’s death is Minneapolis’ 1st fire fatality of 2019

Nov 12, 2019 @ 3:00am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis has reported its first fire death of 2019.

Firefighters were called Wednesday night to a fire in a home in south Minneapolis. Crews found an unconscious woman near the back door and carried her outside. The Minneapolis Fire Department says it was told the woman died Friday at a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

