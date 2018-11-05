Women Are Freezing Their Eggs to Avoid ‘Panic Parenting’ with an Unsuitable Partner

Single women are freezing their eggs to avoid ‘panic parenting‘, new research suggests.

The data, published in the Human Fertility journal, revealed that the most common motivator is a desire to avoid jumping into unwise relationships to have a genetically-related child.

In one of the first studies to analyze the driving forces behind the process of women freezing their eggs, the research team interviewed 31 women who had frozen their eggs for ‘social’ reasons.

The participants, 84 per cent of whom were single, were asked why they had chosen to do this, how they found the experience, and what information they were provided about the probability of eventually achieving a live birth with frozen eggs.

The results revealed that the lack of a partner or having a partner unwilling to commit to fatherhood was the most common reason for women opting to freeze their eggs.

And it seems many women are looking at the process as a sort of fertility insurance policy with some claiming the process of egg freezing to be something of an ‘end in itself’, providing them with more ‘breathing time’, and taking the pressure off the search for a suitable partner.

Many detailed how they hoped to never need to use their frozen eggs preferring to conceive naturally with a future partner.

For many the process was described as emotionally difficult because they did not want to be freezing their eggs, and would rather be having children with a committed partner.

Researchers also expressed concern that the information available to women considering freezing their eggs was reported to be inadequate.

Nearly all the women said that the clinics they contacted weren’t able to provide an estimate of the likelihood of a future live birth with their frozen eggs.

