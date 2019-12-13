Women Are Heating Up Christmas With Risqué Boudoir Photo Shoots

Baby, all he wants for Christmas is nudes.

Local boudoir photographers — who shoot clients in risqué poses, in various degrees of undress — tell The Post that women flood their studios during the holiday season. Scantily clad in Santa hats and strappy lingerie, they pose for sizzling sets of holiday photos to gift to their lucky significant others.

“These are presents that are meant to be opened in private, not in front of the whole family,” photographer Nomi Ellenson tells The Post.

At her Prospect Heights photo studio, Boudoir by Nomi, Ellenson charges $250 and up for a sexy shoot, plus $400 and up for prints. The results are festive — and sexy. One shot finds a woman flaunting her figure in a racy red teddy and matching Santa hat. Another stars a pair of gal pals, wearing skimpy pj’s and playing with Christmas baubles in bed. One darkly lit photo zooms in on a woman’s backside — completely nude, save for some strategically wrapped Christmas lights.

Not all of the photos are NSFW. Some locals opt to deck their partners’ walls with pinup photos instead — which err a little more retro-flirty than R-rated.

And unlike more salacious shots, these coy pics can bring joy to the world, too.

