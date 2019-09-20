      Weather Alert

Women Can Now Buy a Pillow to ‘Fight Cleavage Wrinkles’

Sep 20, 2019 @ 8:23am

Anti-aging company Sleep & Glow is selling a “pillow bra” designed to “fight skin creases and cleavage wrinkles when sleeping on the side”.

The product was spotted by journalist Olivia Messer, who says she saw it being advertised while scrolling through Instagram. “What – and I cannot stress this enough – the fuck is going on,” Messer tweeted.

The company describes the product as “a must have for ladies with gorgeous forms”, ignoring the fact that cleavages are, in their very nature, essentially one giant skin crease.

On Instagram, the company claims “the neckline is an essential part of the feminine figure”.

“Wrinkles on your neck and chest appear during sleep. During the day, your bra supports your chest, reducing the effect of gravity,” it claims. “But at night, many like to take a break from their bra. They forget that their breasts still need support, albeit from a different angle.”

The pillow bra (including a tiny silk bowtie) will set you back $69 (£55).

