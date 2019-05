A unique ice cream shop celebrates its grand opening in Mankato today.

Wonders Ice Cream will open its doors on North Riverfront Drive in the old Las Brazas location.

On the company website, Wonders refers to their style as the “Hibachi of Ice Cream.”

Wonders will feature 20 different rolled ice cream flavors and a large selection of toppings, according to their website. The ice cream parlor says they use all natural ingredients and no added preservatives.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

