Wood Lake man injured in Yellow Medicine County cattle collision Monday

May 30, 2022 @ 3:43pm

A Wood Lake man was injured after his vehicle collided with cattle Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 5: 20 a.m. on May 30, Tyson Gordon Schlenner, age 23, ws traveling northwest on Highway 274 in a Chevrolet Silverado. Near the intersection of 190th Ave., Schlenner collided with some cattle out on the road.

Schlenner was transported to the Granite Falls hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, Wood Lake First Responders, Wood Lake Fire Department, and Granite Falls Ambulance assisted at the scene.

