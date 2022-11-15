Wood Lake teen injured sliding off snowy road in Redwood County Monday morning

A Wood Lake teen was injured Monday morning when his vehicle slid off the snowy road in Redwood County.

According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Robert Lundin, age 18, at about 6:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, was traveling northbound on County Road 7. Near 430th Street, Lundin approached a curve in the road and slid off into the ditch.

While entering the ditch. Lundin hit the accelerator, causing the pickup he was driving to go up some boulders, hit a tree branch, and collide with a utility pole. The pole fell on the pickup as it came to rest in the ditch.

Lundin was transported to an area hospital with a suspected concussion.