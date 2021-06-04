Work progressing on 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin

The 28th Street Northeast bridge project, which will see the replacement of the bridge over Interstate 90 near the Austin Country Club and Gerard Academy is well underway. KAUS News spoke with Mike Dougherty, Director of Public Engagement and Communications with MnDOT District 6 in Rochester who gave an update as to how the project is progressing…

https://www.myaustinminnesota.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/MIKE-DOUGHERTY-1.mp3

Dougherty went on to state that the project is a precursor to other bridge replacement projects over Interstate 90 in Austin coming up in 2022 and 2023…

https://www.myaustinminnesota.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/MIKE-DOUGHERTY-2.mp3

Dougherty stated that, weather permitting, the project will be completed in late October or early November. More information concerning the bridge replacement projects in Austin can be found on MnDOT’s website at dot.state.mn.us.