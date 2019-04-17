Workin’ it on the railroad: Man accused of exposing himself in rural Gibbon

(Gaylord, MN) – A Tennessee man has been summoned to Sibley County Court on allegations that he exposed himself to a female while working a railroad job in rural Gibbon.

Erik F. Mattox, 20, of Memphis was charged last week with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, Mattox was subcontracting at a railroad job site in rural Gibbon in August 2018 when he exposed his penis to a female working for North Shore Track Services. The woman told police that Mattox made sexually explicit comments to her throughout the day, and she caught him staring at her breasts and licking his lips.

Later in the day, according to the complaint, Mattox yelled the woman’s name and she turned to find him with his pants and boxers around his ankles as he stood approximately 25 feet from her. Mattox allegedly asked the woman if she liked what she had seen, according to the complaint. Later, Mattox asked a co-worker to get out of the van so he and the woman could be alone, the victim told police.

According to the complaint, the woman said Mattox had told her he always carries a gun and she felt threatened.

One of the woman’s co-workers told investigators he’d witnessed Mattox making vulgar comments towards the woman and asked Mattox to stop. He also told police he’d witnessed Mattox expose himself.

