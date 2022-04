The world’s largest bottle of whisky is up for auction in Scotland.

This thing, filled with more than 82 gallons of 32-year-old Macallan single-malt Scotch, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall. That’s, like, as tall as a regular-sized man.

If this is something you want to add to your collection, you’ve got a month or so to raise some money, because it will be sold on May 25th — and could also set a new world record for the most expensive bottle of whisky with a price of $1.9 million.