Would You Let AI Plan YOUR Wedding?

Add this to the the list of things AI can do … many couples are now using ChatGPT to plan their wedding. A survey found that 52% of engaged couples are leaning toward using AI to deal with the details of their big day. According to the couples, using AI is much cheaper than a wedding planner and helps cut the time and stress of planning their wedding. “[AI] was so useful,” a grateful newlywed told the NY Post. “Wedding planning was so overwhelming. ChatGPT helped me put in the least amount of effort when it came to having a good time.”