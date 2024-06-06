Would You Take A Pay Cut To Have Your Pet At Work With You?

How much do people love their pets? Enough to take a cut in pay if they can have their pets at work with them. A new survey found that 41% of pet owners would be willing to take a pay cut in order to work in a pet-friendly environment. And some would even leave their jobs for their pets. A new survey found that 60% of pet owners say they would consider leaving their job if it interfered with their ability to take care of their pet. 7% of pet parents actually have left a job to find a new one because of their pet, and 24% have considered it, but haven’t yet. And if employers want to get employees back in the office, pets may be the way to do it. 30% of respondents said they would be more open to working in the office if pets were allowed to come.