Wrestling coach accused of slapping child at tournament

A wrestling coach has been accused of slapping a child at a local tournament earlier this month.

Travis Smith Schmitz, 34, of Adams, was charged with misdemeanor 5th-degree assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Schmitz was coaching for the Grand Meadow School District in a Feb 4 tournament at Maple River High School when the assault occurred.

The complaint says Schmitz slapped the victim in the eye/temple area after the victim walked over to Schmitz and tapped the top of his shoe with their toes.

The victim told police Schmitz made a comment about “disrespecting him” and about the victim getting what was deserved.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows Schmitz striking the victim. Additional witnesses corroborated the child’s report, according to police.

The victim’s mother called police to report the incident two days later.

Schmitz declined to make a statement to police via his attorney, according to the complaint.

SMN reached out Wednesday to the Grand Meadow School District’s athletic director for comment but did not receive a response.