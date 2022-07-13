Wyatt Tungland charged with felony domestic assault, burglary

A former Blue Earth football player who was convicted of a 2017 assault on a teammate is in legal trouble again.

Wyatt Tungland, 22, of Frost, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony domestic assault.

A criminal complaint says on June 25, Tungland followed his ex-girlfriend to downtown Mankato after she ended things with him and blocked him “on everything.”

The woman went home, where she said Tungland was present and pounding on her back patio door. The victim told police Tungland was pounding so hard she thought the door would break, so she opened it.

The victim was in the backyard with Tungland when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground.

The complaint says Tungland also punched a window, causing him to bleed throughout the home. The victim told officers that Tungland head fled barefoot and left his shoes and hat at the house. Officers collected the items.

Tungland was also charged in Faribault County in June with felony counts of 1st-degree burglary and 5th-degree assault.

A criminal complaint says Tungland forced his way into Julie’s Bar & Grill in Frost when the bartender was closing the bar for the night. Police say Tungland intended to force the bar to illegally sell him alcohol after closing.

The complaint says Tungland punched the bartender at least three times, bruising her face.

Tungland has a lengthy history involving law enforcement and the courts, which includes three convictions for assault. He was also accused of rape in 2020 in Martin County. He has several warrants out for his arrest.