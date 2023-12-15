Xcel Energy fined $14,000 after leaks of radioactive tritium from its Monticello plant in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy has been fined $14,000 related to leaks of radioactive tritium from its nuclear power plant at Monticello.

Minnesota regulators say the relatively small fine was not for the leaks themselves, but because Xcel started pumping contaminated groundwater into a temporary storage tank before it had the necessary permit, which it later obtained. It’s the only fine the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has levied over the leaks.

Xcel says it has resolved the issue and taken all necessary corrective actions.

Officials say testing still shows no evidence of tritium reaching the nearby Mississippi River and no risk to public health.