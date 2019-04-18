Yankee Candle in River Hills Mall closing at the end of month

(Mankato, MN) – A popular candle shop in the River Hills Mall will close later this month.

A manager at Yankee Candle Company has confirmed the store closing with SMN. The closing date will be April 28th.

The manager stressed that the location was “closing” and the store wasn’t “going out of business.” Sales will be held at the store up until the closing date, with up to 75% off sale items. Fixtures will also be sold.

The store employs eight people.

