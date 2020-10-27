Yes, Happy Couples DO Fight!

Happy couples DO fight… and now we know what they fight about. According to research from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, all the couples studied described themselves as being in happy marriages.

The couples in the study ranged from 30-year-olds to 70-year-olds. And across all age groups, the couples said their most serious arguments were about money – and after that, issues with communication. And their most common arguments were about household chores, and how to spend leisure time.

The study also found that happy couples tend to be solution-oriented. So, they’re looking for ways to END the fight and reach a compromise.

And the researchers found that couples who argue are ten times more likely to have a good marriage than those who sweep things under the rug… which leads to resentment. And the best news? The longer couples were married, the less they fought! The researchers found that couples who were married longer reported fewer serious issues and argued less overall.